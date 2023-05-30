28,701 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

