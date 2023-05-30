3,336 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $136.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

