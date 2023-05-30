3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.31

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 821454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

