5,000 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 829,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,182. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

