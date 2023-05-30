5,111 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

