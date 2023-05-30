5,250 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,299,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,191,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 1,049,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,778. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

