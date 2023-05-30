637 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 356,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

