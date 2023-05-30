647 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 238,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $75,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.09. 1,074,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,315. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

