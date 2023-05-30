667 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 667 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.71.

NYSE CI opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.43.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

