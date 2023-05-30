728,680 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 728,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,641,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 0.9% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 412,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,791. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

