802 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $876,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.89. The stock had a trading volume of 82,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,150. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.51. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

