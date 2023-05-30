84,667 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $511,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,526,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

See Also

