9,931,461 Shares in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Acquired by Evolution Equity Partners II SARL

Evolution Equity Partners II SARL purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,931,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,853,000. Arqit Quantum comprises 92.8% of Evolution Equity Partners II SARL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evolution Equity Partners II SARL owned 8.13% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $15,885,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 199,217 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

