A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 408.96% and a negative net margin of 146.62%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

