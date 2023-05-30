Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.