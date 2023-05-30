Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 4.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,299,943. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

