Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,981 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $102,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.2 %

ASO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. 513,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,568. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

