ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ADTRAN Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ADTN opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 21.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

