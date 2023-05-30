ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
ADTRAN Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of ADTN opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $25.47.
ADTRAN Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
