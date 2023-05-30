Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.43.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of AEIS opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.
