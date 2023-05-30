Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.31. 7,126,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,316,082. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.