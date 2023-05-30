Advisory Research Inc. Grows Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Enstar Group comprises 0.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Enstar Group worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $271.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

