Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SouthState by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,483,000 after buying an additional 224,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,780. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,085,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

