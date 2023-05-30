Advisory Research Inc. Has $21.39 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,230 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chesapeake Energy worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 226,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,390. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.