Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 317,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 451.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. 13,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

