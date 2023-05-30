Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,132,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,041,000 after buying an additional 495,193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,746,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

