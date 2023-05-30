Advisory Research Inc. Sells 134,051 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,051 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,144,159 shares of company stock valued at $98,659,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

