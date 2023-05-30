Advisory Research Inc. Sells 76,139 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 76,139 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.89. 2,235,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

