Advisory Research Inc. Sells 8,088 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after buying an additional 1,145,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 691,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 57.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 383,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,729,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 289,770 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 239,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,201. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

