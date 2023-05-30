Advisory Research Inc. Sells 9,536 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 494,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.