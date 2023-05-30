Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.15.

AEG stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Aegon by 52.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

