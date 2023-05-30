Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.15.
Aegon Stock Performance
AEG stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
