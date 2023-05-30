Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Trading Up 1.8 %

About Aegon

AEG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 676,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

