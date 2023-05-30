Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 560,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.