AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. 205,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.65. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

