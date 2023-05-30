Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Peter Coughenour Purchases 500 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.