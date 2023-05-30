Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.55

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 39661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.