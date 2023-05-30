Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Roche by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Roche by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,248 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.8068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

