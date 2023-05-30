Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.0% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AWK traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 271,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.06. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

