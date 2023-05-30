Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

