Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,506 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 1,724,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,006. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

