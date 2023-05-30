Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

MANU traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 850,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MANU. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

