Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 1,587,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,669. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

