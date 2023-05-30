Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,784. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

