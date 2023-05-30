Algebris UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 45,000 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Synovus Financial makes up about 0.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

SNV stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

