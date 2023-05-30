Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Stryker comprises about 0.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.77. The company had a trading volume of 413,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,700. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

