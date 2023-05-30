Alice D. Schroeder Buys 26,373 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DCGet Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 26,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,547.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,646.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

DC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 173,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,812. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Dakota Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

