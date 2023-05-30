Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $77,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $194,235 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 112,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

