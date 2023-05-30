Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Update

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 24,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Price Performance

Amarin stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,101. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amarin Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

