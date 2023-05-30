Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.02.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 985,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $913,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 917,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,526,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $913,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares in the company, valued at $70,526,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

