Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.88. 257,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,041,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,193,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,693,808 shares in the company, valued at $555,955,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after buying an additional 3,720,084 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $42,847,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

