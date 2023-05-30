American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $616,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $468.63. The company had a trading volume of 125,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.67 and a 200-day moving average of $463.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

